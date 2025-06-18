America’s Got Talent: Steve Ray Ladson, Mastermind deliver

We always expect that there will be something great at the end of an America’s Got Talent episode. With that, why not talk about the two final acts?

Well, the irony that comes with looking at Steve Ray Ladson and Mastermind in particular is that these two acts could not have been more different. We also thought that one of them could end up getting a Golden Buzzer; while that did not end up being the case, we still got some great moments in here nonetheless.

So, where should we start this discussion? Well, we do think that Steve Ray Ladson’s unique brand of fusion music is going to attract an audience, especially since bluegrass in particular feels like it’s rising back to the forefront again. He’s a real showcase of what it means to be yourself, and we think that will resonate with a lot of people out there. Just remember for a moment that this is a show that does often love music acts — there is a reason so many of them win!

As for Mastermind, the whole idea for this act feels very-much similar to what we saw from X in the past — he was an iconic magician who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent before eventually turning up on one of the AGT spin-offs. The idea of pulling off tricks like this as a masked figure adds a certain bit to the mystique … though we’re also not so sure that we need to be hyping up artificial intelligence as some magical thing, and that was a big theme of his identity. (Then again, some of the judges referred to it as “scary” after the fact … so maybe it actually does fit in that way?)

