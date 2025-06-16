America’s Got Talent 20 video: Duo Soma delivers danger act!

Tomorrow night on NBC is going to bring another America’s Got Talent season 20 episode — but why wait to meet Duo Soma now?

If you head over to Parade Magazine, you can see a new sneak preview that allows you to get a better sense of what this aerialist pair is capable of on the big stage. This is not the first audition where we’ve seen someone be tossed about in the air and/or dangling with only their hair for safety, but the way in which it’s done here takes it up a notch! It makes you constantly terrified that something is going to go wrong and the poor woman will fall down to her death. Yet, at least in the sneak preview, nothing bad seems to happen.

Obviously, we are coming into this preview feeling fairly confident that Duo Soma are going to move on, mostly because America’s Got Talent does tend to love these danger acts and if they make it to the live shows, they tend to do reasonably well. Personally, we just enjoy them because they supply something different and often essential to the show that we don’t get in a lot of other outlets. Sure, you can see singers and dancers elsewhere … but this? It feels like you really need to get to a circus or something of the equivalent in order to see that play out.

For now, we are going to move forward under the assumption that this duo manages to get four “yes” votes — and beyond that, they will have a chance in the live shows.

