America’s Got Talent 20: Are Boston Dynamics now early favorite?

Even though we may still be early on in America’s Got Talent season 20, do we already know who some of the favorites are? It is easy to make an argument for Boston Dynamics.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost: YouTube views. The robotics company has the most-viral audition on YouTube (early releases aside) for this past episode. This is in addition to the multitude of viral videos that they’ve had in the past. Even if you were not aware of the name “Boston Dynamics,” you were more than likely familiar, at least, with some of their dog-like robots. This is a unique act given that this is not some circus troupe looking to primarily build a show in Las Vegas; this is a robotics company and while the audition was entertaining, it was a demonstration as much as anything else. (It may also be terrifying based on how advanced some of the robots were.)

So moving into the next phase of America’s Got Talent, we do tend to think that these robots are going to be back in action … but are they going to be able to keep their status as favorites? That’s the question that you have to ask yourself for now. The primary obstacle that they may end up facing here is whether or not they can do something on this stage again that is truly unique. We know that these robots are capable of a whole lot more, but what do you do that makes the most sense for this show? That’s the most important thing to consider.

For now, just remember that another AGT episode is poised to be coming onto NBC tomorrow night.

Do you think that Boston Dynamics are going to be a part of America’s Got Talent season 20 for a while?

