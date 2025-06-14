America’s Got Talent video: Loco Pop Familia & a cat dance?

Tuesday night you are once again going to see a new America’s Got Talent episode air on NBC — why not get to know Loco Pop Familia now?

One of the things that we have certainly come to learn about this talent competition over the years is that there is no real limit to the imagination of some of these acts. Here we have a dance group consisting of a number of people dressed in cat costumes, while also performing a routine that is certainly cat-like. The choreography is legitimately good, and that goes to show that this is not just some silly gimmick that was devised for generating a lot of attention. (You can watch the full “early release” right now by heading over to the link here.)

Now, do we think that the group is going to move forward to the next round? Absolutely, mostly because we are looking at something here that is fundamentally unique and well-suited for the competition. The question that we have, however, is whether this is an indication of all future America’s Got Talent appearances. Are they just going to be cats the entire time, or is there a certain ebb and flow to it depending on the idea they have at any given moment? That’s at least something we’re left to wonder.

No matter what happens, maybe this performance is just a bit of silliness to generate some conversation out there. Sometimes, not every act who appears on this show needs to fundamentally change the way in which you think of talent.

Over the course of the upcoming episode, we’re also hoping that there will be some sort of Golden Buzzer moment — the sort that could start legitimate conversation worldwide.

What did you think about Loco Pop Familia and their audition on America’s Got Talent?

