America’s Got Talent: Leo High School Choir delivers big audition

We anticipated that the end of America’s Got Talent would bring us something special — so how did the Leo High School Choir do?

Well, it is worth noting that before the group even got on stage, it was clear that they had good chemistry with Terry Crews — which made us also think that they were Golden Buzzer candidates. They hailed from the South Side of Chicago and had a great story, but the question remained — just how good were they?

Well, here’s the answer: Pretty darn good. We haven’t seen many all-male choirs like this on the show that had as much unity and strength to their voices. About halfway through this, we also found out who was one of their standout singers — one of the real question marks that we had at the start of the act.

Perhaps the biggest compliment we can give the group is that they really made you want to be a part of the act, and that’s not something that we can really say from a lot of the other acts that we’ve seen from others in this category. They were talented sure, but also so endearing with how they acted after the audition. They really wanted to be there and it showed.

So was there a Golden Buzzer?

Well, not so much — but we also don’t think that there is any real concern for them long-term. This group is going to be fine moving into the later rounds and we do think that they are going to be a part of the lives shows. This is, to use the cliche, really what the show is all about — something that you feel inspired to see from the moment the performance begins.

