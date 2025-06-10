America’s Got Talent: Benjamin Hightower sings ‘Pink Pony Club’

Tonight on NBC you are going to see the latest America’s Got Talent air — why not see the audition from Benjamin Hightower now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we would describe as a really electric performance of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” This is a really hard song to do because of the lead-up to the chorus and the amount of joyous energy you need to pull it off. It’s also a little slower-paced than you would immediately expect, so there is also an inherent risk here that you are going to rush it along too fast.

You could easily make the case after listening to this that Hightower (who was in the active-duty military for seven years before trying to pursue a singing career) is deserving of a Golden Buzzer. Is it a bummer he didn’t get one in this video? Sure, but we’re also not sitting here claiming that we are overly concerned about his future. Golden Buzzers are given so much now that they feel less special and in general, what matters the most here is that he is able to pick another great song for the next round. (We’re confident he will get to the live shows, at least.)

Yes, we’re well-aware that Benjamin looks a ton like Benson Boone — but without some of the backflips.

One other thing we like? While this is no slight against people who come on to the show with a big following, but Hightower actually seems to be relatively new to the industry. There is a charm that comes with that and we do tend to think people will get behind him. Think of it as a combination of his story and also his overall ability.

What do you think about Benjamin Hightower and his America’s Got Talent audition?

