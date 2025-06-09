America’s Got Talent 20 video: See Osaka Philharmonic audition

Tomorrow night on NBC you will have a chance to see the latest America’s Got Talent episode — why not meet the Osaka Philharmonic now?

Well, if you head over to Extra right away, you can see now a new preview that better sets the stage here for the upcoming installment — and also one of the weirder auditions that we’ve ever seen. With a name like “Philharmonic,” you would think that we are going to see some grand orchestra here with violins, cellos, and a number of other instruments. However, that’s not exactly the case! Their instrument of choice seems to all be harmonica … and they are also not wearing any shirts?

While the aforementioned Extra preview is short, we get the sense already that this group is really just one in a line of offbeat Japanese comedy acts that we have seen on the series over the years. So many of these are just designed to give you a quick visual laugh — and they can be really fun in the right setting. Simon Cowell gets directly involved in the audition, and that does give it a little bit of viral content to go along with the audition.

Is there any chance at all that this group gets through to the live shows? It may be crazy in some ways to imagine, but we actually do think that there is a reasonable chance that it ends up happening. The most important thing here is that this act is prepared for some other act if they get a chance to show it off — so many times, this is the sort of thing that is just a one-and-done because the shock factor is off after the first viewing.

What do you think we’re going to see from the Osaka Philharmonic on America’s Got Talent season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

