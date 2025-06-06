America’s Got Talent video: Urban Theory delivers big audition

Tuesday night is set to bring a new America’s Got Talent to the air and with that, an audition from Urban Theory. Could they already be an instant favorite to win the whole thing?

Well, let’s just say that in terms of choreography from a synchronized dance crew, this is probably the best we’ve seen since Mayyas — and they ended up winning their season. This sort of specific hand-movement is so incredibly hard to do, let alone put together in a way that is attention-grabbing for harder than a minute. You see the vision here, and the style and the lighting effects from it almost instantly over the top.

You can watch the full Urban Theory audition here, and we do suppose it is worth going ahead and confronting the obvious elephant in the room: In certain social-media circles, this group is hardly an undiscovered talent. They have more than three million followers on Instagram alone, and they have been featured at Coachella. Not too long ago, they also worked alongside Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough. They are the real deal and while you could argue that they don’t necessarily need this show, that’s a hard rabbit hole to go down. There have been so many singers and magic acts over the years who had already gone viral on social media or came into this with an established following.

In the end, the paragraph above serves as a great reminder of our philosophy for this show in general: We just want to see great talent regardless of everything else. Sometimes, there is no need to complicate things over how “famous” a contestant supposedly is. Also, America is going to be the final judge of all of this anyway.

