America’s Got Talent 20 video: Meet Phobias, clown magicians

We knew entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent 20 episode that there would be some crazy acts — and yet, clowns? Well, Phobias proved in their audition to be not only scary, but also solid magicians who do have a chance to go pretty far … provided that they can get anyone out there to vote for them.

Of course, one of the things that we’ve seen from fear-based acts over the years is that a lot of audiences are too creeped-out by them to vote. Also, a lot of people don’t like clowns. (Hot take: We actually enjoy clowns for the most part, and it feels at times like they are just an easy thing to be afraid of.)

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full America’s Got Talent audition from Phobias, which starts with an interesting twist. First and foremost, it appears like we are just watching one singular person on the stage; then, two other clowns join the act. You get a little bit of carnival-style horror in here, but it also turns more into traditional magic over time. The judges are very much positive towards the three at the end of the act, and we see them get four “yes” votes. They are through to the next act … whatever that ends up looking like.

So is there anything that they can improve on moving into the next performance, provided they get one? The biggest advice that we’d offer at present is to try and figure out how to elevate the magic. If you take away the costumes and the whole fear element, a lot of this act is rather similar to what we have seen from some other magic acts over the past few years.

