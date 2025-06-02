America’s Got Talent 20 video: Prepare for TT Boys

There is a new episode of America’s Got Talent season 20 airing on NBC tomorrow night — do you want to learn more now?

First and foremost, let’s just take a moment here to remind you that one of the things that is essential to the show’s DNA is variety and as of right now, there is no evidence that this is going to change. This episode will feature singers and yet, also some acrobats and all sorts of danger acts. Here is where the TT Boys enter the equation for a moment.

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode that features two guys engaged in what is one of the craziest acts possible. Basically, one guy is using his feet in order to spin the other! The judges seem to be legitimately impressed by what they saw, but the unfortunate thing is that the sneak peek cuts off before the performance is over.

Based on what little we see in this preview, we do tend to think that there is a legitimately good chance that we’re going to be seeing these two go through to the next phase of the competition, but what will that be? There have been changes to the format here and there over the years, and the only thing that we can say with a measure of confidence here is that we’re going to be getting live shows down the line. The Golden Buzzer could be in play here, largely due to the fact that the judges are going to have two opportunities to press it over the course of the season.

