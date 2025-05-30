America’s Got Talent: Cole Swensen, mom perform ‘Viva La Vida’

Tuesday night is going to bring a new America’s Got Talent episode on NBC — with that, why not meet Cole Swensen now?

Of course, we are well-aware of the fact that the reality competition show has seen its fair share of singers / guitarists over the years; with that, you almost always need a twist. This is what makes Cole a little bit special as he not only staged a fantastic performance of “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay, but he had a great assist from his mother on the cello.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see this particular America’s Got Talent in full, with his mom adding so much more depth to the performance. Honestly, we’re not sure that you can cover this song without some sort of string arrangement to go along with it, so it truly worked to make this a moving experience. Cole also has a strong and incredibly-pure voice, one that brings to mind a certain amount of Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman.

Is Cole someone who really could benefit heavily from this show? We tend to think so. While he does have a pretty good following on Instagram, he is hardly some big name within the music industry. This is someone who may eventually also be able to showcase some original music down the road — it is always something we love, but we do have to remember here that doing covers is a good way to get your foot in the door, especially on a show like this. There are some exceptions to the rule (RIP, Nightbirde), but we do tend to think this is the natural order of things with a show like this.

