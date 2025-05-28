America’s Got Talent 20: Jourdan Blue gets Howie’s Golden Buzzer

We had a feeling that the America’s Got Talent season 20 premiere was going to feature a handful of notable acts — Jourdan Blue included.

So, who is he beyond what we saw on the show? He is a singer / songwriter from New Orleans who has a decent social following (especially on TikTok), but we wouldn’t put him on the same level as some performers who have come on here with a larger following already. He also auditioned for American Idol in the past.

The first thing that we’d say made this audition great was rather simple: The song choice. “Breakeven” by The Script is a fantastic song that is nostalgic without being overdone. It also did not feel like he was just doing a facsimile of the original version. Our general thinking was that he’s got a lot of power in his voice, but a real ability to pull emotion out of it as well. There are not a lot of people who can effectively do everything that he does in terms of both the vocals and stage presence. It is pretty clear that he’s got a lot of experience performing in front of crowds.

We do very much think that Howie gave Jourdan a Golden Buzzer in part for his talent, but at the same time also for who he is. A big part of watching a potential star is being able to relate to him, and there is no question that this guy has a great story. This is someone who has battled some demons over time and worked towards being on a better path. He clearly is getting something out of being a singer, just as we tend to think that we’re getting something out of watching him perform.

