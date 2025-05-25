America’s Got Talent season 20: Big format changes ahead?

In just a matter of days the America’s Got Talent season 20 premiere is poised to arrive on NBC and based on where things stand, one thing feels clear: This will be a slightly different show than the one you are used to.

A number of elements from the past several shows are still going to be there, whether it be the Golden Buzzers, the judges’ banter, and of course a wide range of auditions. However, per an interview with the judges / host Terry Crews on The Kelly Clarkson Show, you are going to see a lot more behind-the-scenes content. What does that mean? Well, it could be everything from Terry’s responsibilities to how the acts actually prepare to be on stage.

In one way, you can argue that all of this will give America’s Got Talent more of a reality-show feel and at this point in the series’ run, we do not blame the producers for mixing things up. Also, we do think that if the goal here is to make you more invested in some of the contestants, a lot of this could end up being successful. The problem with a lot of reality-competition shows in 2025 in general is that they all feel like a flash in the pan. How many people from the last season of The Voice are you going to remember? What about American Idol? At times, we’d rather see fewer contestants if they are all more memorable … though we can’t speak to if AGT is actually lightening their roster or not.

For now, let’s just hope that we are on the cusp of getting to see some really fantastic auditions, ones that we are going to be talking about for most of the summer.

