America’s Got Talent video: Messoudi Brothers get Golden Buzzer

After a long wait Tuesday night marks the premiere of America’s Got Talent season 20 — want to see the Messoudi Brothers now?

For those who are actually unaware, these two were on the show years ago as a balancing act — and with another brother! This time around, though, they are a twosome, and they have also completely retooled their act to be more about juggling. Or, to be specific, some of the most dangerous juggling imaginable.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek for this America’s Got Talent audition that actually features the two of them juggling knives while also disrobing and then putting on their clothes at the same time. It is a ton that they are working to pull off all at once, and that is what actually makes the end of it all the more impressive.

Honestly, perhaps the biggest surprise we have overall when it comes to this preview is that the brothers receive a Golden Buzzer! It is an extreme rarity for this show that something like this happens in advance. We rarely see it and honestly, we have no reason to think that it is going to be an altogether frequent occurrence down the road, either. NBC is just claiming that they are doing something like this in honor of the 20th season, which we imagine is something that they are going to celebrate here and there for as often as they can.

Beyond just the incredible nature of this act, is anyone else happy to just see a non-singer honored so early this season? We tend to think that more so than any other category, vocalists tend to dominate with these buzzers.

