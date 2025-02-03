Heidi Klum leaving America’s Got Talent ahead of season 20

Today, America’s Got Talent announced a season 20 premiere date — and to go along with that, a change at the judging panel.

For weeks now, there have been rumors that Heidi Klum could be departing the talent competition, but now, it is official. Meanwhile, Mel B is going to be re-joining the panel ahead of its premiere on Tuesday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern at NBC.

So why is Klum leaving? There is no exact reason out there, but we know that she is returning to Project Runway and there may have been some sort of a conflict there.

In a statement per TVLine, here is some of what judge and executive producer Simon Cowell had to say about the change:

“It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season … Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

Does the show need to make some other changes?

Well, we do think the editing has grone stale and we also could benefit from more time to get to know these contestants. Yet, this show is what it is now and at this point, we have a hard time thinking that there is going to be some sort of significant change on the way.

