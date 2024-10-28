America’s Got Talent season 20 to have showrunner change

We know that an America’s Got Talent season 20 is coming, but there is going to be a pretty significant change behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, longtime showrunner Jason Raff is departing the show, a move that is apparently tied to budget cuts. In addition to running this show, Raff worked to develop a number of the other spin-offs we have seen at NBC over the years. Sam Donnelly, who served as co-showrunner for the series, will continue along solo in the role.

Are we shocked that America’s Got Talent is trimming the budget somewhere? Hardly. While it is still popular, it is hardly generating the ratings that it once was. There are also major costs elsewhere, including the on-screen talent, the crew, and also putting on multiple live shows a season.

We would that a major change behind the scenes here would inspire this show to contemplate some pretty seismic changes behind the scenes, as there are several that feel needed at this point. Take, for starters, trying to shake up the predictable editing or generic critiques. We also personally miss the Judge Cuts, but there’s a chance that we could be in the minority with this.

While there is no America’s Got Talent season 20 premiere date as of yet, all signs suggest that it will be back in late May or June — basically, the same time-frame we have seen over the years. With no Summer Olympics in 2025, it is at least fair to say the schedule will be a bit different. We just hope that there’s a chance for a fun season with a winner who could go on to have a successful career for quite some time.

What do you want to see moving into America's Got Talent season 20?

Do you think that there needs to be any sort of change when it comes to the format?

