Ted Lasso season 4: Hannah Waddingham on big return!

There are many TV-related things to be excited about this summer, and that includes the fact that Ted Lasso is on the way! The fourth season will be filming through a lot of the rest of the year, and we know that a handful of familiar faces are returning.

One of those faces is, of course, none other than the iconic Hannah Waddingham, who will hopefully get a chance to explore brand-new aspects to Rebecca. We imagine that there is a time jump coming, so who knows where she will be at in her life?

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is at least some of the actress had to say about making a big return:

“It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it … I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that the fourth season will featuring the title character finding a way to return to the United Kingdom; however, it is not going to happen in the same exact way we previously saw. Our feeling is that he will be involved in a women’s team at AFC Richmond. Is he going to have a chance to bring his son with him? What happens with Michelle? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Of course, our hope is that at some point in 2026, we will be able to dive into the world of the comedy once more.

