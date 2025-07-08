Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of the month? Let’s just say that at this point, there is so much to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s just begin by noting that filming is seemingly about to start — and in America, no less — after an extremely long period of time waiting. We are still somewhat shocked, but still grateful, that we’ve gotten to this point at all. There were a lot of concerns after season 3 that we’d reached the final season but somehow, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the creative team have figured out a way to keep it going. A women’s team at AFC Richmond could be a part of the focus coming up … but when will we hear more of them?

Well, we do think that there is a reasonably good chance that there will be some sort of season 4 casting news this month — and honestly for a pretty good reason. If filming is starting, don’t you have to get more news out there? Otherwise you run the risk of social media spoiling things for you and when the dust settles, we really do not know just how fun that is for production.

Now, the one thing you for sure won’t learn this month is a premiere date. Heck, there is a chance that you are going to be waiting until July next year or even longer to see it. This is not a show that you want to rush but at the same time, we do hope that there is a faster turnaround than season 3, one that seemingly took forever to film despite it being a comedy.

