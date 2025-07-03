Ted Lasso season 4: More Missouri filming confirmation

It is a crazy and almost surreal feeling at this point that Ted Lasso season 4 is about to start off production. After all, remember what it took to get to this point, let alone all the time it felt like season 3 could be the final one!

Ultimately, we’ve been happy to see some news start to trickle in about where the show is filming over the past few days. There were reports of casting calls and now, there is even direct confirmation that the Jason Sudeikis series will be filming this month in a Kansas City suburb.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

In a statement to local outlet Fox 4, the city of Blue Springs, Missouri confirmed that there will be work on the show done there:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the cast and crew of Ted Lasso to Blue Springs. Having a show with such a positive and inspiring message film in our city is an exciting opportunity to showcase our community on a global stage.”

As for how much Ted Lasso is actually going to film in America for season 4, that does remain a mystery — we’ve yet to hear that much about shooting taking place past July. So much of the story is a fish-out-of-water tale of the title character in Britain, and it does feel like you have to get back to that eventually … but then again, why rush it? In the meantime, it may be rather fun to see the tables turned if people like Rebecca or Keeley ended up finding their way to America for a time.

Speaking of not rushing things…

Do not expect season 4 to come back for some time. Realistically, late 2026 feels like a hopeful window given all the work that is going to need to be done here.

Related – See more of what we’ve heard when it comes to Ted Lasso season 4 casting

What are you most eager to see on Ted Lasso season 4 when it does eventually premiere?

Share right away in the comments and once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







