Ted Lasso season 4: Is filming coming to Kansas City?

After years of waiting and plenty of anticipation, is Ted Lasso season 4 finally about to start filming? Not only that, but is it coming to Kansas City? Let’s just say that per some new information, it appears as though that could be the case.

According to some new listings online, it seems as though the hit Apple TV+ series could be filming throughout the month of July. The clue is tied to a company casting stand-ins, with one of the requirements being a physical similarity to the likes of Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and more. This all goes along with some of the early indications that we heard about regarding season 4, that it would at least start production in America. This could potentially explain how the title character ends up heading back overseas — which we at least assume is going to happen. Otherwise, is the rest of the cast just coming to America? Maybe that could work, but it would require a lot of travel for many of the characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

The thing that we are trying to do the most at present is simply have confidence that season 4 could be a great comeback for a show that delivered true greatness across seasons 1 and 2. It never quite got there fully in season 3, but our personal feeling is that Sudeikis may have been shouldering too much responsibility. This time around, he will have a co-showrunner to lighten that part of the load, and hopefully some of the stories can be pared down a little.

Above all else, we just hope the new season is funny. We want to be emotional at times, but also smile a lot at others.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso right now, including other information on possible premiere dates

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Ted Lasso season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







