Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of June? For those who are not aware as of right now, we are getting closer to what we would say is a super-exciting time for the Apple TV+ series.

First and foremost, lets begin here by noting that the Jason Sudeikis comedy has a greenlight for more episodes. Not only that, but it appears as though filming is going to be kicking off this summer! There is not a lot of information out there about the story yet, but current evidence suggests that a huge part of the story will be about a women’s team at AFC Richmond — that means that there are a number of other cast members who will need to be cast. Meanwhile, we will have to wait and see how many main players from the first three seasons are back. (Personally, we’re hoping to see at least the administrative crew of the Richmond office.)

So while it may be great to have a sense as to when cameras are rolling, we are still stuck with a huge question mark surrounding something else: When these installments are actually going to air. Our general feeling for now is that we will have a chance to see the cast and crew back next year, but we are thinking that summer / fall is far more likely than anything early on in the year. Things could also be somewhat fluid here, especially since the third season ended up staying in production so much longer than anyone could have predicted.

Hopefully, the show, no matter when it airs, is every bit as entertaining as what we got the first two go-arounds.

