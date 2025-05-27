Ted Lasso season 4: A Hannah Waddingham update

For those who are not currently aware, now is a pretty fantastic time to be a Ted Lasso fan — season 4 is coming! After months or rumors the show has been renewed and before too long, we hope to know more about what else is ahead.

What can we say right now? If you are not familiar, at least some of the upcoming season will be focused on the women’s team at AFC Richmond, which is going to allow for a really different dynamic than what we saw the first three iterations. We do imagine that there will be both new and familiar faces, and hopefully also a chance to fix a few things from the polarizing end to season 3.

Of course, getting teases out of anyone at this point is hard to come by and yet, we are at least happy to share something more via Hannah Waddingham! In a new Capital FM interview, the actress behind Rebecca noted that filming is slated to start in July. Meanwhile, she poured a lot of praise on the entire creative team.

“Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They’re just incredible, and we’ve got like a full room of real feminist men. So we’ve got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see [all of] it in the scripts.”

We will admit that for us personally, we were not someone who was on the bandwagon of Ted and Rebecca getting together for a lot of the show. Yet, at the same time, we came around closer to the end and with that, we found ourselves sad that Ted departed for America. We know he wants to be close to his son, but can you get Henry overseas and also have Jason Sudeikis’ character there?

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Rebecca's story on Ted Lasso season 4?

