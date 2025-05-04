Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of May? This is an exciting time for the series, with its renewal now official and discussion out there about what the story could be. Early evidence suggests that the story will navigate over to a women’s team at AFC Richmond and at this point, that feels like what would make the most overall sense.

Now with that being said, is there a chance we will hear something more soon? This is where the good and bad news comes into play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

First and foremost, let’s say that we do very-much anticipate some more reveals coming when it comes to the series in the next couple of months, whether it be related to casting or filming — the latter is expected to kick off before too long! We imagine that the producers are going to try and keep a tight lid on a lot of things, but there could be the occasional tease.

Now if there’s one thing we are pretty confident will not be coming out anytime soon, it is a release date. After all, why would it? Our feeling instead is that the powers-that-be over at Apple TV+ are going to make us sit around for a little while to see what is coming up next — a 2026 launch for Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast is probably what we are looking at here. Even once filming is done, there is still a pretty sizable post-production period that you also have to think about. At this point, we are just happy to wait however long is needed to suit the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Ted Lasso and what could be coming

Do you think we are going to get more news on Ted Lasso before May wraps up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







