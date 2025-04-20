Ted Lasso season 4: Brett Goldstein on shocking return

For those who are not currently aware, Ted Lasso season 4 has been officially ordered over at Apple TV+ — not only that, but the plan is for it to film at some point this year!

In a way, you can argue that the renewal was a surprise given that the Jason Sudeikis series was originally billed to be a three-season arc. However, it was known for months before the renewal came out that it was likely to happen and now, here we are.

So what does Brett Goldstein have to say about the series coming back? Well, let’s just say that he has quite possibly the craziest analogy for it ever. Speaking on the Wild Card podcast (per Deadline), the actor behind Roy Kent related the return to a situation involving a friend’s cat:

“I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot … He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat. And I think about that all the time.”

Basically, what Goldstein is saying is that much of the cast and crew buried Ted Lasso, only for it to return in somewhat shocking fashion. Our general feeling is that it would not come back without a great story, and it is our hope that for Roy in particular, he lands in a more satisfying spot. The breakup between him and Keeley is one of the things that never made a ton of sense during the third season.

