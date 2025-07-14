Love Island USA sets season 7 reunion date on Peacock

Just in case you were not done already with some of the mess on Love Island USA season 7, let’s just say there is more coming … at least eventually.

After all, the folks at Peacock have now confirmed that on Monday, August 25, you are going to see a reunion show hosted by Ariana Madix alongside Andy Cohen. We’re sure that there will be relationship updates aplenty, and the reason for the long wait to see said reunion is likely to give the couples some time to figure out their future.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there even a chance that we actually needed a Love Island USA reunion this season? After all, there aren’t that many couples we actually feel good about long-term, and that is one of a few criticisms that are out there of season 7. It remains to be seen if this special will address the controversy surrounding Cierra and Yulissa’s past comments on social media; or, some of the online discourse towards the contestants that led to the show to make several anti-bullying statements.

In the end, we just think that one of the better things that the reunion could do is simply remind viewers that a season 8 is coming — and beyond just that, give us a better sense of what it could look or feel like. We do not expect big changes to the format, but will casting be approached differently? Is there any way to get more of the traditional love back into the series? At the very least we hope so.

