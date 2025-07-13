Love Island USA season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the big finale tonight on Peacock, are we going to get a Love Island USA season 8? Or, have we reached the end of the story?

Well, as you would imagine there are a few different things that we should be getting into here. The seventh season has been polarizing for weeks now, with a number of people feeling as though it pales heavily in comparison to both season 5 and season 6. If you are the streaming service, you do have to figure out some ways in which to change that moving forward. Some of it may be tied to casting, as we do think you need to try to find more islands who are not so clearly aspiring influencers from the jump. Another part of it is more complicated, since you may need to reconfigure your voting system in a way that generates less drama online.

Despite all the issues at present, let’s just be honest and remind everyone that a season 8 for this show is inevitable. The viewership for this season has been through the roof and we hardly think that is about to change. This may be the biggest hit that Peacock has at this point, hence why there is already a spin-off as well as an occasional aftershow.

Our general sentiment here is that not too much is going to be changing moving forward. Love Island USA is likely going to air again in June next year, and will take over a part of the TV calendar that is a little more vacant of other hits. This has found a way for itself that clearly works, so why try to navigate away from it? Peacock has shown some restraint with some other hits — take already what we have seen them do with The Traitors.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

