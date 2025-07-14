FBI season 8 spoilers: Does Scola have another partner?

As we wait to see FBI season 8 arrive on CBS, let’s just go ahead and note the following: Scola may be working with yet another partner!

According to a new report from Deadline, Law & Order: SVU actress Juliana Aidén Martinez is going to be appearing on the show moving forward in a still-unspecified role. Some indications are that she will be paired with Scola, but we have to wait and see if that ends up being 100% the case.

For the time being, we do know with a certain measure of confidence that there is a revolving door when it comes to this partner, ever since the departure of Katherine Renee Kane. There were multiple characters who stepped up to the plate — for much of the end of last season, it was Magnum PI alum Emily Alabi who took on the job as Dani. (The aforementioned site reports that Alabi will return to wrap up her story this fall.)

Our hope at the moment is simply that we do get to see some good cases on FBI as we move forward, especially given the fact that this show has so much more to carry at this point. Remember that both International and also Most Wanted were canceled, and that we are now stuck waiting until midseason in order to see the other spin-off in CIA arrive starring Tom Ellis. We hope that it manages to live up to some of the hype but for now, we gotta wait and see what the entirety of the cast looks like. For now, we do at least think there is a mighty good chance that there will be some crossovers — these are the show’s bread and butter!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

