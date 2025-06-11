FBI season 8 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about an FBI season 8 premiere date between now and the end of June?

The first thing that is worth remembering at the moment here is that there is going to be another chapter of the crime drama coming; technically, the show has been renewed already through season 9! That means that there is a lot to look forward to here in general … though that may not be enough to please a lot of people still upset over the cancellation of both Most Wanted and also International.

So is there any chance that a specific season 8 premiere date is coming up in the near future? What we can say is that often, broadcast networks do tend to make some of these announcements either in June or early July. We foresee there being no real reason for anything to change here, mostly because it benefits someone like CBS to have all the time necessary to give the show promotion.

If there is anything more that can be shared about FBI this month, it will probably be tied more to another series coming up in CIA. That show, led by Tom Ellis, is going to be airing right after the flagship in their new timeslots on Monday night. We tend to think that they will do just fine when it comes to the ratings there. Why change things up at all? That’s a different question altogether, but the biggest reason we can offer at present is that they want to use Tuesdays for a three-show NCIS lineup. At this point, it is clear that they believe in that extensively.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into FBI season 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

