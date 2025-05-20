FBI season 8 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big season 7 finale tonight on CBS, is there more that we can say right now regarding an FBI season 8 premiere date? Of course, there is quite a bit that we can get into within this piece!

Where do we start off here? Let’s just begin by noting that there is no real reason to worry here, as the flagship series in the franchise is not going anywhere in the near future. Not only has it been renewed for a season 8 already, but the same goes for a season 9! We wish that there was good news for the spin-offs, but both of those have already been canceled.

Moving forward, FBI proper is going to be moving to a new night in Mondays, where it and the upcoming CIA spin-off are going to be airing starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Basically, where we are seeing here is a situation where this franchise is swapping spots with the NCIS one, which is now going to be airing across a three-hour block on Tuesdays.

As for an exact premiere date…

One has not been announced at the moment. We tend to think that we are going to get some more information on that this summer, and that the three series are going to be present at some point moving into the fall. Odds are, we are looking at some point in late September or early October.

Even though there are some big changes coming in regards to the franchise, we certainly do not expect that with the flagship show at all. Instead, our general feeling here is that you are going to see a lot of action-packed stories mixed with personal arcs for a lot of different characters in the mix.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

