FBI – CIA spin-off casts Lucifer alum Tom Ellis as lead

For everyone out there eager to see an FBI spin-off about the CIA, we actually have quite a bit of good news to report today!

According to a report from TVLine, former Lucifer star Tom Ellis has been officially brought on board as one of the stars for the show, which has been officially ordered for the 2025-26 season. Is that going to be enough to make up for the cancellations of Most Wanted and International? Maybe not for some, but Ellis is a fantastic actor who has proven that he can have a show on the air for several seasons. We more than understand why Wolf Entertainment would want him on board.

Here is more of what we can share about the spin-off for now. The title here is now just CIA as opposed to the ridiculous FBI: CIA, and Ellis will be a somewhat free-wheeling CIA case officer. He will be paired on the show with a more by-the-book FBI agent, but that role has yet to be cast.

With this series getting greenlit, there is now one more part of the equation for the network’s upcoming schedule that has been filled in. Are there still questions? Absolutely, with a big one being whether or not The Equalizer will be coming back. Like with the FBI franchise both of these shows come from an outside studio, so discussions around making this happen are a little bit different than you would see for an in-house CBS production.

Hopefully by the time we get to May sweeps, let’s hope that the show has cast its other lead; that is when we should find out where it is actually going to land on the schedule.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

