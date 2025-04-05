Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

What are the chances that we actually get some Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date news between now and the end of April? Or, what about other headlines on the show in general?

Well, at this point, we are just glad that a season 4 is official now at Apple TV+! The show was in limbo for so long and at this point, we are more than grateful that Jason Sudeikis is back at the title character. All indications are that production is going to be kicking off this summer, and it is our hope that in the weeks leading up to it, more details will emerge.

For the time being, what we know is that unlike past seasons, the focus here is going to be on a women’s team. Several main characters will return from the first three seasons, and we imagine that there will be a ton of new cast members, as well. Sudeikis will be working with a co-showrunner this time around, which we think will be helpful to lessen the load after he may have taken on too many responsibilities at once for season 3.

As for the premiere date…

Well, there is almost certainly not going to be much news on it in the near future. If you are Apple, you probably want to push hard for this to be a 2026 release. It feels like spring would be a great possibility and because of that, we do think that they could count on it in a period of time where they will not have a new season of Severance to fall back on. (We also think another show with Brett Goldstein involvement in Shrinking will premiere first, as it is already in production.)

