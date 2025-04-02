Ted Lasso season 4: More on possible Juno Temple return

Is Juno Temple going to be back on Ted Lasso season 4? That is a question that has been out there for a while, and we now have further context.

So, what all can we say at present? Well, it starts with some of the following. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the actress has been in talks to return on the show for a while, with the biggest reason tied to her also starring in another Apple TV+ series in The Husbands. This show would likely start shooting later this year; meanwhile, the Jason Sudeikis comedy will start filming at some point in July. There should be an opportunity for her to do both, with it being helpful that both hail from the same streaming service.

On paper, it does seem imperative that Temple comes back as Keeley Jones, given that it was her idea for there to be a women’s team at Richmond. That is something that will be the basis for season 4, and a number of the non-players from the first three seasons should be back. The big question mark here is Nick Mohammed as Nate, but we do think he will be back.

What should Keeley’s story be moving forward?

Well, here’s where we should go ahead and say that we want there to be a certain element of romantic closure for her, since the third season ended with a thud on that subject. Really, her story was one of the more frustrating of season 3 given that a lot was about either her PR company or her relationship with Jack … and that was it. This comes after her arguably having one of the best stories of season 2, and there was something incredibly endearing about her relationship with one Roy Kent.

