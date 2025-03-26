Ted Lasso season 4: Nick Mohammed on Nate’s future

We know that the past several weeks have been great when it comes to Ted Lasso season 4. The series is 100% coming back, and it seems as though the central premise here is going to be all about a women’s team at AFC Richmond.

So who will be returning when it comes to the cast? We know that the options have been picked up for many actors, and we’re optimistic that Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and of course Jason Sudeikis will be back. Juno Temple is apparently in talks, and it feels like we need Brett Goldstein back as Roy Kent. (Let’s not forget about Coach Beard here, either.)

Are we also going to be seeing something more from Nick Mohammed as Nate? You can argue that the actor has to be involved given that he really kept speculation alive on season 4 for several months leading up to the series being revived. Yet, nothing has been 100% confirmed just yet.

Speaking in a new interview on The Chris Moyles Show (watch here), the actor indicated that his return “has not been announced. If I knew that for definite, I would not be here.” We do tend to think that he will be back in some capacity, especially since he hinted in the past that he moved some tour dates due in part to the show. Even though Nate was not one of the most popular characters through some of the first few seasons, we did think that his redemption story was powerful. Also, we do think he is a great strategist who would be beneficial for any football club.

So, for now, we’ll still wait and see what exactly happens…

