Ted Lasso season 4: Juno Temple in talks; more filming details

Mere hours after some of the news came out that Ted Lasso was ordered at Apple TV+ for a season 4, there is more news to share!

According to a new report from Deadline, Juno Temple is currently in talks to return as Keeley Jones, the super-iconic character from the first three seasons. We do think that there’s a good chance she will come back, and remember that last year, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham all had their options picked up. Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis is 100% back as the title character. The bulk of filming is going to take place in the UK, but the aforementioned Deadline report says that the show will film in Kansas (or perhaps Kansas City, Missouri) for at least the start of the new season. Does that mean a recruiting trip is in order?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So are there any other major cast members who could come back? We will say that for the time being, it feels as though Nick Mohammed is an early favorite to come back as Nate given that he adjusted his tour with the show in mind. Meanwhile, doesn’t it feel like Coach Beard is inevitably going to be back as well?

As for some of the players for AFC Richmond, we know that the fourth season is meant to be more about a women’s team. By virtue of that, we tend to believe that we are going to be seeing a lot of new cast members, and there is at least a chance to bring on Sam, Jamie, or Dani Rojas in some capacity. Even if they just turn up in a guest spot, isn’t that better than them not being around at all? We tend to think so anyway.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Ted Lasso season 4 renewal

What do you want to see play out over the course of Ted Lasso season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







