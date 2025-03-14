Ted Lasso renewed for season 4! New Jason Sudeikis details

After almost a solid year worth of speculating, great news can be shouted out for all of Ted Lasso nation today — season 4 is official!

Early today, star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis first confirmed the news on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, noting that he and the rest of the team are in the process of writing season 4 now. He also confirmed a long-held theory that season 4 will focus on a women’s team at AFC Richmond, something that set up back in the season 3 finale. How Ted finds his way back there is to be determined, given that the end of the last season focused on the character heading back to America to spend time with his son Henry.

In a new statement per TVLine, here is what Apple (or rather, “Ted” himself) had to say:

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Given that Ted Lasso is one of the best comedies of the past ten years, hearing that it is coming back is extremely great news — even if we do not expect it to return for a rather long time. While we wait, we imagine that we’re going to hear more about the story and some new cast members, though we do believe a few familiar faces will be back beyond just Sudeikis. After all, multiple UK-based cast members including Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins) have already had their options picked up. Meanwhile, Nick Mohammed (Nate) recently moved some tour dates, presumably to go along with filming.

