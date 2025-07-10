Love Island USA contestant Cierra issues ‘accountability video’

Following her exit on Love Island USA recently, contestant Cierra Ortega has spoken out about the circumstances that caused her exit. In particular, the producers and/or Peacock pulling her once it was discovered that she previously used an offensive slur towards the Asian community on social media.

If you head over to the Instagram link here, Ortega notes that she spent her first days following her exit from the villa trying to figure out what she wanted to say. From there, she explained what exactly happened.

To be more specific, Ortega noted that her past usage of the term came from a lack of education:

“While I was in the Villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term — and before I get into the details, I want to first start by addressing not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it, but [that is] absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance, it just doesn’t. And I just need you to know that I am so sorry, but this is not an apology video. This is an accountability video.”

From there, Cierra explained that she understood and respected the decision to remove her from the villa, and that “…all I can ask for is even if you won’t give me forgiveness, if you can just allow me to grow with grace and hopefully, instead of sitting here and trying to convince you that I am this amazing person who spreads light in the world and celebrates cultures and dynamics and backgrounds, then one day you can see that from me.” She asked to note fight “hate with hate,” and that her family has not felt safe since the social media backlash began.

New episodes of Love Island USA continue to stream on Peacock. We will have more news on the subject as it starts to come out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

