Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Michael C. Hall on possible returns

We recognize entering the Dexter: Resurrection premiere that there are going to be callbacks aplenty all across the board. After all, consider what has already been confirmed! Trinity and Miguel Prado are going to turn up from beyond the grave, and we know that there are are some people from the character’s past who are technically still alive. Sure, Masuka and Quinn are not confirmed to be coming back, but we would 100% love the opportunity to see them!

For the time being, let’s just say that star / executive producer Michael C. Hall is keeping the door open to a lot of possible outcomes; we will just have to wait and see what transpires.

For now, here is at least some of what Hall had to say on the subject to The Wrap:

“When it comes to ‘Dexter’ and its possibilities, there are definitely some characters who were dead already — namely, James Remar who’s back as Harry and appearing to his son again. John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits and others make appearances early on, too. I think the show has revealed that even if a character is no longer alive, they can still appear in Dexter’s interior landscape.”

Ultimately, we do think that one thing that showrunner Clyde Phillips absolutely does have on his side here is patience — while there may not be a season 2 confirmed as of this moment, we do tend to think that there’s a good chance of it. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but there is a real cause for optimism here! This franchise seems as popular as ever and despite the darkness of the source material, there is an odd sort of nostalgia here that at this point is really darn tough to avoid.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

