Dexter: Resurrection video: New Uma Thurman preview!

Can you believe that in just a matter of days, the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is finally going to arrive on Showtime? Rest assured that we are eager to have it, especially since there is such an eclectic mix of characters coming aboard!

With all of this in mind, this is where we bring forward the arrival of Uma Thurman to this world. She is someone known for playing a lot of intense characters, and here, she will be taking on the part of someone rather special in Charley.

Want to know more? Well if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new behind-the-scenes featurette that better sets the table for her role. Thurman mentions that her character, the head of security for Peter Dinklage’s character of Leon Prater, can be deeply stoic and serious. Yet, there is also going to be more to her than meets the eye, and that is something that we are eager to learn more about as the season progresses. It certainly seems on the surface that this is a part that the producers are going to have fun with, especially since Thurman is a series regular and theoretically, she could be around more than a singular season.

Based on the trailer that is out there, it does seem as though Charley could be the person who eventually links up Dexter with Prater and some other notable killers. Whether or not that actually happens remains up for debate but for the time being, we do at least think that it makes for a fairly tantalizing tease.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

