Ted Lasso season 4: Another sign towards a renewal?

While we are not ready to say that a Ted Lasso season 4 is a foregone conclusion, we are certainly getting closer to it. How else do you explain the ever-mounting evidence that is out there on this very subject?

For the sake of the article today, what we want to look at is a sign with the WGA that more of the series is happening at Apple TV+ down the line.

According to a report from MovieWeb, the Jason Sudeikis series is now listed under the WGA’s directory, which certainly suggests that there are at least plans for more. Remember, though, that plans do not always equal reality, as projects can still fall apart at the last minute.

However, there have been signs for over half a year now that more Ted Lasso is coming. Many producers have hinted at the possibility, and star Nick Mohammed even adjusted some of his touring schedule to accommodate what may be the show’s filming window. All rumors suggest that the next chapter of the story is going to be about a women’s team at AFC Richmond, which is something hinted at in the season 3 finale. It would enable several core characters to return while at the same time, reset the underdog story to a certain degree with some new faces, as well. All of it sounds promising, and we do tend to think that Sudeikis would not come back unless he was confident he could deliver.

Now that we’ve said all of that, though … we understand any and all concerns that are out there. Season 3 of the series was its weakest by a wide margin, with many of its storylines becoming too unwieldy for their own good. Sometimes with this show, less can be more, both in terms of numbers of storylines and also recurring bits.

