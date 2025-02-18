Ted Lasso season 4: The center of all questions

When in the world are we going to finally get some answers regarding the status of Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+? We know that for a long time following season 3, there was some legitimate uncertainty over the future. However, that has since changed. It now feels like we’ve reached this unique place where it actually does feel like another season is happening, with filming perhaps kicking off this summer.

So why isn’t anyone confirming what’s coming? It may have to do with timing, or making sure that the story is 100% set first. (There are rumors that a women’s team at AFC Richmond will be at the center of the action now.)

At this point, the only thing that we can say with some level of certainty is that when we hear more news, it is going to come more or less courtesy of Jason Sudeikis. Speaking on this subject previously to Variety, here is what fellow executive producer Bill Lawrence had to say:

“I leave all ‘Ted Lasso’ questions, as does everybody else, to our fearless leader, Jason Sudeikis … He’s around [in New York City] for the ‘SNL’ 50th [anniversary special] so I bet you he’s somewhere right now being asked that same question. And I bet you his answer is better than mine.”

Hilariously, we have not actually not seen all that much of Sudeikis talking about Ted Lasso following the 50th anniversary special, but he was present on the show itself. That just wasn’t the right launching pad to reveal anything and by virtue of that, we could be waiting for another month or two.

If filming is going to happen moving into the summer, we do feel confident that some sort of big news will be revealed this spring.

