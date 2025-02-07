Ted Lasso season 4: The latest filming, story rumor

It remains true that at the time of this writing, there is still no Ted Lasso season 4 renewal out there at Apple TV+ — however, we are getting more and more details that line up with what we’ve been discussing for the better part of the past six-plus months.

Let us start, of course, with the premise: While we would not say that a potential fourth season would look and feel the same as everything before it, it’d also hardly be a spin-off. Why? Because the latest rumors suggest that the show may very-well be running with the idea of doing a women’s team at AFC Richmond.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

According to Sigmund Judge (a reliable Apple TV+ insider) on Twitter, the idea is to shift the focus of season 4 to a women’s team and start production at some point in May or June. This means that from there, much of the rest of the year could be spent with everyone working on this new chapter.

The appeal of moving to a women’s team has to be simple: It allows the story to reset with the characters as underdogs again. Meanwhile, you can keep a small group of core characters while also bringing in men’s players here and there as the powers-that-be see fit. We do think trying to replicate the first three seasons could be hard, but we hope for something that is a little bit closer to season 1. While all three seasons had their moments, the third one felt at times bloated and with character arcs that lost some of the heart of the earlier days.

So is there a way to bring Ted back to London full-time? Or, can he pick up where he left off with some of his friends? Time will tell.

Related – What are the chances that we learn more about Ted Lasso season 4 soon? Here’s the latest from Juno Temple

What do you think about this latest batch of Ted Lasso season 4 discussion?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







