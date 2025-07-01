Dancing with the Stars 34 spoilers: Another reveal soon?

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 34 is set to arrive on ABC this fall — but luckily, something more is coming to tide you over!

Today, it was officially confirmed that at some point tomorrow, a larger announcement will be made regarding the series. What will it be? The easiest assumption is that we are looking to get another casting. Robert Irwin and Alix Earle are the first two contestants confirmed and based on the rollout so far, it seems like this is something the network is happy to do far ahead of time. Could we get another contestant or two every few weeks from here on out? It feels possible.

As for who could be joining Dancing with the Stars moving forward, one of the top contenders has to be a cast member from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, mostly because there have been rumors there for months and there is a ton of synergy with ABC and Hulu already. Reality stars have long been a key element of the casting pool, which is why Bachelor Nation has been given so much representation over the years.

For those of you who are hoping to see more actors or athletes — another group of solid archetypes — our general feeling is that you are still going to be getting several of them on the cast. With certain people, there may not be as much of an incentive to announce anything far in advance. We tend to think that we will know everyone taking part (plus the pro partners) at some point in September. Meanwhile, the show will arrive later on that same month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

