Dancing with the Stars 34: A steady cast rollout?

At this point, we find ourselves fortunate to know that both Alix Earle and Robert Irwin are a part of Dancing with the Stars 34. We knew we’d be getting to see them announced so early?

After all, most of the time we see situations where the cast is not officially revealed until late summer / early fall; on many occasions, it is just a few weeks before the premiere! Getting two cast members almost four months before the start of the season is truly a shock, and it does make you wonder about some other things. Take, for starters, if we’re going to be getting a steady cast rollout for quite some time moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Is there a case to be made for this? Sure, with a lot of it being tied to the fact that it would keep DWTS in the competition for a lot of the months ahead, which could be useful for making it into some sort of huge event. At this point, you could also argue that there is a little bit more to be said here for its value when it comes to fairness, mostly in that Irwin and Earle have months to prepare physically over some prospective contestants otherwise.

Our general feeling is that moving forward, it would be quite nice to have a new cast member announced every few weeks. For those of you who do not know Irwin or Earle, rest assured that we do still think the show will cast for all demographics; with that being said, we are hardly stunned that they are really looking at younger viewers first, as these demographics are extremely important to them long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Dancing with the Stars, including more on Earle’s casting

Who do you most want to see be a part of Dancing with the Stars season 34 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







