Dexter: Resurrection season 2 spoilers: Horror icon on board

As so many of you may know at this point, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is currently in production — and with that, we’re happy to have something more to share!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Scott Reynolds revealed that Kane Hodder, who is best known for his portrayal of horror villain Jason Voorhees, is going to be a part of the upcoming season. However, he declined to share too much more info as to what is ahead.

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In general, the easy assumption to make here is that the actor is playing some sort of villain, largely because it makes too much sense. Also, remember that Dexter Morgan got so many files from Leon Prater’s mansion at the end of season 1, meaning that there are so many different people he could ultimately track down.

When it comes to the Big Bads…

For now, it is perhaps easiest to assume that we are going to have two. First and foremost, you have Brian Cox playing the New York Ripper, someone who was discussed often over the course of season 1. Meanwhile, you also have beyond him Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey fame coming on board as the Five Borough Killer, someone who is a little bit mysterious for the time being. (Technically, it’s a chance that one of them is not the central villain, but we are running at this point based on what we are seeing so far.

Odds are, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is going to be premiering at some point this fall, and we are certainly eager to get more news on that in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection, including the latest season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in general?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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