Survivor 50 episode 11 preview: Is Rick Devens still in trouble?

As we get prepared in order to see Survivor 50 episode 11 on CBS next week, why not try to sift through the aftermath for a moment?

First and foremost, let’s just say that we really hope that for the rest of the season, the twists are at a minimum and that everyone has a chance to really play the game. Rick Devens clearly has more of a chance to make it further, and that is thanks to the whole Mr. Beast situation working in his favor. Yet, will it help him for good?

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Well, based on the promo we saw tonight, we saw Emily proclaiming that she could get Rick to play the idol for her — almost suggesting that she’d be down for a blindside. Odds are, she knows that if she makes it to the end with him, he is likely to win — this is a chance to make a move.

Meanwhile, the whole name of the game now is uncertainty given that the end is rapidly approaching. Players are going to have to work that much harder to stay alive. Even Cirie is panicking!

The real truth behind this season

Why are people so afraid to target those with idols? This has helped both Ozzy and Rizo immensely but at the same time, you could argue that it has caused them to rely on this too much to be safe. We’d argue that Rizo was the biggest player in season 49 but as of right now, he needs more on his resume if he wants to take home the title. Cirie has to still be the frontrunner, but we can’t rule out people like Devens, Aubry, or Ozzy to some extent based on what we have seen so far. (We were skeptical on Aubry, but started to see it as possible more this week.)

Related – Learn more about tonight’s Survivor 50, including the Mr. Beast twist

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 11?

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