Survivor 50 episode 10: Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick voted out

We know that heading into Survivor 50 episode 10, most of the buzz was about the Mr. Beast appearance and what it meant for the game. In due time, we will get into that.

For now, can we start by noting that this episode was really the Aubry show? She was quiet for the first part of the season but here, she drifted more into high gear. This is someone who wanted to avoid the mistakes of last season, and that meant a payoff for what we saw with her and Jonathan.

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After Tiffany won immunity, Jonathan and Aubry in particular did their best to go after Ozzy. This is easily the best version of the game that he’s played strategically, and that is without even noting his status as a challenge threat. It seemed like a lot of pointing were game with taking him out … but that was before one Cirie Fields got involved. By the time we got to Tribal Council it felt like almost every player had been labeled a target, whether it be an Ozzy, a Rizo, a Stephenie, or a Cirie.

What was Mr. Beast there to do?

Well, that is simple: It was a coin flip that could allow you to double the overall prize money. Or, it could end up getting you sent out the game. This caused way more problems than it needed to, and it also shows further the biggest problem with the season: An over-reliance on twists that makes it harder for people to play.

Devens was really the person in the crosshairs as a result of the twist and with that, the prize money is raised! Also, he got an idol, so he bought a temporary amount of safety.

Who ended up going?

Well, this is where we’ve reached the end for Stephenie. She left with a measure of gratitude, but also dying on the hill that the Ozzy plan was not her idea. Devens, Emily, and everyone else lives to see another day.

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 50 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

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