Dancing with the Stars 34 names Alix Earle second cast member

Even though Dancing with the Stars season 34 is technically not going to premiere on ABC until we get around to September most likely, the show is wasting no time getting news out there on some of their cast!

Earlier this spring, it was confirmed that wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin (son of the late Steve Irwin) is going to be a part of the ballroom dance competition. His older sister Bindi won previously, so why not him? Now, we can confirm that social-media influencer Alix Earle is the second person who is officially on board.

If you are unfamiliar with who Earle is, we understand — this is clearly a push for Dancing with the Stars to attract younger viewers to the competition, and she has millions of followers across her platforms. She is not the first social-media star at all to come on board, though we would say that she is much more Charli D’Amelio at this point that Harry Jowsey. Alix does have a certain measure of dance experience coming into the show, as did Charli. The same goes with a number of other former cast members over the years.

Regardless of whether or not you like it when the show casts people with dance experience, we have to go ahead and say that Earle is going to be a frontrunner to win the whole thing. The one thing that we do have mixed feelings about is some contestants being potentially booked much earlier than others. While they may not be able to train with their professional partner, can’t they still prepare physically in a way that some other entries will not? We’d at least consider that to be something to think about for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

