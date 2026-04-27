Chad Powers season 2 premiere date: A new tease via EP

If you have been eager to learn something more regarding a Chad Powers season 2 premiere date over at Hulu, let’s just say we have something rather exciting to share!

According to a report from Deadline, executive producer Michael Waldron has signed a new pact with 20th Television where he will continue to develop new projects. In a statement confirming the idea, he cleverly chose to spotlight the return of the Glen Powell series:

“I’m proud to continue my partnership with the home team at Disney. Dana [Walden], Craig [Erwich], and Karey are great collaborators who take chances on wild ideas … Speaking of which, I’d like to use this opportunity to remind you to tune into Chad Powers Season 2, coming to Hulu this Fall!”

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Ultimately, it is rather smart for both Hulu and Waldron both to get the next chapter of Chad Powers out later this year and for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, it is a great way to ensure that there is a lot of continuity from one year to the next, and that viewers do not have to wait too long at all to see something more. This is a strategy that proved to be rather successful with Only Murders in the Building, which has managed to be an annual event despite dealing with both a global health crisis and also industry strikes during its run.

Perhaps the most notable thing about turning the football comedy around so fast is that Hulu is managing to do this while also having one of the more in-demand movie stars out there. Powell is an extremely busy guy and yet, there was enough time carved out in his schedule for something like this.

What are you most excited to see moving into Chad Powers season 2 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way as we get closer to the premiere.

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