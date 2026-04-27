The Agency season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

As we get closer to the end of April, are we finally going to learn more when it comes to The Agency season 2 over at Showtime?

First and foremost, it makes sense to say that we would love nothing more than to finally be back in this world. It has been close to a year and a half now since the spy drama first premiered and in that time, we know that a lot of filming has taken place. Heck, we even know that the show has undergone a title change! (It is now known as The Agency: Central Intelligence, for what it is worth.)

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Do we believe that we are finally going to hear more about a launch date soon? Well, there is at least a case to be made for it in terms of the schedule. Showtime recently announced that on May 22, they are going to launch the eighth and final season of The Chi. They do not tend to release one his show immediately after the other, so that suggests to us that The Agency may not return until at least late June or July.

Does a window between June and August make all the sense in the world here? Absolutely, with the biggest reason being the oh-so-simple fact that Dexter: Resurrection is seemingly coming around October, meaning that Showtime would likely need another show to fill the gap in between. We are not sure that there is a series more perfect for the spot than this, one that serves as a radical change of pace. We know that in terms of the story, there are few other programs out there that will deliver anything close to what this one does.

What are you most hoping to see when we do get The Agency: Central Intelligence season 2?

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