Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: Juno Temple offers another update

At this point, we know that there have been rumors for months suggesting that a Ted Lasso season 4 is set to arrive. With that, is that actually going to happen?

We do know that for a while last year, the idea of more of the series felt more theoretical than anything else. However, times have since changed. Based on what we’ve heard from producers something more is in the works, and we also know the options have been picked up for some of the show’s stars.

So with all of this in mind, why not turn things over now to Juno Temple? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress indicated that she’s at least aware of the larger conversation:

“I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4 … I don’t know when. I don’t know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.”

Temple also noted that the idea of a women’s team at AFC Richmond (suggested in the season 3 finale) is something that she would love to explore at some point:

“I haven’t thought about that, but I think that’s definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca, you know? … And I think, also, women’s football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we’ve been doing so well — but I think it’s something that… I don’t know, who knows? It would be a great storyline.”

This would be a great storyline, though we also hope there would be chances to learn more about the players from the first few seasons, as well. Can’t we get a healthy mix of all the good things?

Do yo think an official Ted Lasso season 4 renewal will be coming before too long?

